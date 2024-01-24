Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SSYS opened at $13.53 on Monday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,343,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 127,330 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 177,350 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 49,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 659,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

