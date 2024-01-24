Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $55.31 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00020644 USD and is down -42.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

