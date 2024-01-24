Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 5.4%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 2,605,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,148,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

