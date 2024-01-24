Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $344.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $457.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $485.86.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

