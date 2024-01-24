Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNA. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Synaptics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Synaptics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

