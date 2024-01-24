Syon Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Elevance Health by 22.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV traded up $12.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

