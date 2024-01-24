Syon Capital LLC Invests $1.02 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

KO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,015,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,286 shares of company stock worth $14,849,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

