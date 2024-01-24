Syon Capital LLC Invests $736,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Up 1.5 %

Hess stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.44. 654,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,400. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

