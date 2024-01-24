Syon Capital LLC Invests $840,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,380,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,292. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.63. The company has a market cap of $192.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

