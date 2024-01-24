Syon Capital LLC Makes New $580,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.10 and its 200 day moving average is $124.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

