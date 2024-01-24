Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.33.

ASML Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $67.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $845.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $333.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $718.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.31. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $849.02.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

