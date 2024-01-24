Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,603,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,909,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,140,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. 618,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,605. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.