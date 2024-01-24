Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BP by 52.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 375,191 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth $8,830,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.43.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE:BP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. 4,537,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

About BP

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.