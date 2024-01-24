Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 1,244,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $40.34.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

