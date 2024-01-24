Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

POWL traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.97. 39,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,263. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $208.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.38 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

