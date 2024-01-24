Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:TARO opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TARO
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.