Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million.

NYSE:TARO opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

