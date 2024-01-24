Tectum (TET) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

Tectum (TET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Tectum has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Tectum token can currently be bought for $28.80 or 0.00071952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $208.66 million and $1.89 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tectum

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,245,356 tokens. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 27.81821221 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,794,037.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

