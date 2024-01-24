Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $4.55-4.65 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $20.35-20.68 EPS.

TDY opened at $441.98 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.87. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,637,039,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,739,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,224,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

