Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) PT Lowered to $510.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $522.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of TDY stock traded down $24.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.87. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

