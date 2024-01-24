TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0238 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $213.47 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00078109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00027886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001488 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,083,629 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,804,663 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

