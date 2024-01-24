Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,613,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,863,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.07 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.87.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

