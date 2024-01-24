Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.