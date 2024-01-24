Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

TXN opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

