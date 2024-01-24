Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TGH opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Textainer Group by 128.9% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 192,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

