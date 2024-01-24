Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company.

Get Textron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 406,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Textron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.1 %

Textron stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Textron has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.