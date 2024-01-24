The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock worth $105,436. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi raised its stake in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $366.03 on Friday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $420.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.44 and its 200-day moving average is $351.38.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

