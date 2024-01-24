The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 139.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GS traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $392.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,644,209. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.