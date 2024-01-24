The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $134.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG opened at $128.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -143.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

