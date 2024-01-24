The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.59. 872,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,463. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $362.96. The company has a market capitalization of $346.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

