The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,774 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,945 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,179 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 937,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

