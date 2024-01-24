The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 114.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,594 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $45,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,189,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Progressive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $170.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $172.51.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

