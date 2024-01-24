Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 201,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 576,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.88 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 75.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 2,939,032 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at $20,470,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth $4,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

