Todd Berard Sells 1,232 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $20,648.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 115,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,791.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Todd Berard sold 491 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $8,224.25.

On Friday, December 1st, Todd Berard sold 394 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $4,873.78.

On Monday, November 13th, Todd Berard sold 98 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $1,055.46.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.44. 442,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,341. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.