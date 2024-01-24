Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Stories

