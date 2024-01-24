Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
Featured Stories
