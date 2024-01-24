Torex Gold Resources Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$214.79 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 23.09%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.59.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TSE TXG opened at C$14.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.19. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$25.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.91.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

