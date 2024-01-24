Towerview LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Towerview LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.2% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 81,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Intel by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP grew its stake in Intel by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 68,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 37,179,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,305,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $206.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.85, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

