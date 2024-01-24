Traders Buy Large Volume of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,911 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,740% compared to the average volume of 593 call options.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,106,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,142. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,728.25% and a negative return on equity of 118.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,076.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

