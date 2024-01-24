Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 20,578,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 14,961,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Transocean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 53.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

