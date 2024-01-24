TRON (TRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $234.82 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. TRON has a total market cap of $7.78 billion and $234.82 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001484 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000883 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,174,098,739 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.