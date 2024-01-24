TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.91. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 339,930 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.