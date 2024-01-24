TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Price Performance
TRX stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.91. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.60.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.