UBS Group Cuts Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $119.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.88. The stock had a trading volume of 840,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,631. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.