US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $31,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Motco increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.88.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $387.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.12. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $388.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.