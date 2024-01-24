Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Family CFO Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,790,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,139,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 66,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.89. 923,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $172.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.