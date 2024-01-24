Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. 9,702,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,209,496. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.