Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VUG stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $325.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

