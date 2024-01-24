Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.48

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.36, with a volume of 97414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.82.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
