Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.48

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.36, with a volume of 97414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.82.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,290 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $288,590,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,182,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

