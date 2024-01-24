Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.31. 1,968,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,114. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

