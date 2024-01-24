Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Lifted by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 7.9% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 318,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,831. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.74 and its 200-day moving average is $166.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

