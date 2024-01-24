Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Lowered by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,055. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

