Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,774. The stock has a market cap of $339.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $242.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

